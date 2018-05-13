You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Serie A: Fiorentina create trust fund for daughter of deceased captain Davide Astori

Sports Dilip Unnikrishnan May 13, 2018 18:09:00 IST

Rome: Fiorentina have created a trust fund to help support the daughter of late captain Davide Astori, the Italian club said on Saturday.

The Italy international and Fiorentina defender was found dead in his hotel room in the north-eastern city of Udine on 4 March ahead of a Serie A match against Udinese.

Soccer Football - Serie A - Fiorentina vs Benevento Calcio - Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, Italy - March 11, 2018 Fiorentina fans with a banner of former player Davide Astori before the match REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi - RC16AF5AD4F0

Davide Astori is survived by his girlfriend and his two-year-old daughter Vittoria. Reuters

He left behind his parents, girlfriend Francesca and their two-year-old daughter Vittoria.

"The idea of the trust is to contribute to the economic security of little Vittoria and will be managed by the Astori family and her mother Francesca," the club said.

"With this gesture, we hope that we will display in the name of the team and the fans the love and respect we all hold towards Davide."

On Sunday, Fiorentina play their final home game of the season against Cagliari, a team where Astori began his professional career and played for six seasons.

Players from the Sardinian team on Saturday paid tribute to Astori by placing flowers outside the Artemio Franchi Stadium where hundreds of scarves, banners and drawings pay tribute to the former international.


Updated Date: May 13, 2018 18:09 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores