Serie A: Fiorentina coach Stefano Piolo resigns after winless run leaves Fiorentina stranded in middle of league table

Rome: Fiorentina coach Stefano Pioli resigned on Tuesday after the Serie A club had registered just one win in their last ten top-flight outings.

Pioli leaves Fiorentina in 10th place in the Italian league table, but also on the brink of ejection from the Coppa Italia final after a 3-3 draw in the first-leg of the semis with Atalanta.

The 53-year-old spent the peak years of his playing career as a centre-back for 'La Viola', before taking on coaching roles at Inter Milan and Lazio and rejoining the Florence-based outfit as a first-team coach in June 2017.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.