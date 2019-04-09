You are here:
Serie A: Fiorentina coach Stefano Piolo resigns after winless run leaves Fiorentina stranded in middle of league table

Sports Agence France-Presse Apr 09, 2019 21:23:33 IST

Rome: Fiorentina coach Stefano Pioli resigned on Tuesday after the Serie A club had registered just one win in their last ten top-flight outings.

Serie A: Fiorentina coach Stefano Piolo resigns after winless run leaves Fiorentina stranded in middle of league table

File image of Stefano Pioli. Reuters

Pioli leaves Fiorentina in 10th place in the Italian league table, but also on the brink of ejection from the Coppa Italia final after a 3-3 draw in the first-leg of the semis with Atalanta.

The 53-year-old spent the peak years of his playing career as a centre-back for 'La Viola', before taking on coaching roles at Inter Milan and Lazio and rejoining the Florence-based outfit as a first-team coach in June 2017.

