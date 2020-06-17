You are here:
Serie A: Dries Mertens signs two-year contract extension with Napoli days after becoming club's leading goalscorer

Sports The Associated Press Jun 17, 2020 22:39:00 IST

Naples: Four days after becoming Napoli’s all-time leading scorer, Dries Mertens was given a contract extension with the club.

Dries Mertens celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the Italian Cup second leg semi-final match between Napoli and Inter Milan. AP

Hours before playing the Italian Cup final, Napoli announced Wednesday that Mertens agreed to a two-year extension with an option for a third season.

The 33-year-old's previous contract was due to expire at the end of the month. Financial details were not disclosed.

In the cup semi-finals against Inter Milan on Saturday, Mertens scored his 122nd goal for Napoli in all competitions, eclipsing the previous mark established by Marek Hamsik. Diego Maradona is third on the list with 115 goals.

Mertens is currently playing his seventh season with Napoli.

Updated Date: Jun 17, 2020 22:39:00 IST



