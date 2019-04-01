Serie A: 'Do I need to email 20 lawyers,' asks coach Luciano Spalletti as Mauro Icardi's feud with Inter Milan continues

Rome: Nearly two months after it started, the ongoing feud between Mauro Icardi and Inter Milan is making more noise than ever.

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti let his fury run loose following a 1-0 loss at home to Lazio on Sunday that could be costly for the Nerazzurri's chances of qualifying for the Champions League.

Spalletti explained why he kept Icardi off Inter's squad for the match, even though the striker had resumed training with the club over the international break — which followed a six-week exile after being stripped of the captaincy amid protracted contract negotiations.

"He could have played 20-30 minutes, even half a game, but that's not the point. Those who are in the locker room need to play. You need to have credibility in a group. ... I've left players out for far less in my time. You must have respect and behave in the locker room," Spalletti said.

Spalletti added that it was "humiliating" for Inter's fans that it required negotiations with Icardi's lawyer "just to get him to pull on the shirt that they love."

"Do I need to email 20 lawyers and ask them if I can call someone up?" Spalletti said.

Icardi last played for Inter on 9 February in a 1-0 win at Parma. After he was stripped of the captaincy four days later, the 26-year-old Icardi had said he had a knee injury, although the club have said tests did not reveal any problem. "It's obvious for everyone to see what happened," Spalletti said.

Inter remained third but are only two points ahead of city rival AC Milan, and five points ahead of rising Lazio (which has a game in hand) and Atalanta. It remains to be seen if Icardi will return for Wednesday's match at Genoa.

"If he continues to behave the way he has done recently, then he can start to come back in," Spalletti said.

Wanda Nara, Icardi's wife and manager, said her husband "is ready and it's all down to the decision of the coach."

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.