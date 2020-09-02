Serie A: Defending champions Juventus to kick off 2020-21 season at home against Sampdoria on 20 September
Juve will be the sole Italian club involved in the Champions League to play in the opening round of fixtures.
Juventus will launch their bid for a 10th successive Serie A title at home against Sampdoria on the weekend of 19-20 September, according to the 2020/21 calendar unveiled on Wednesday.
🗓 Our 2020/21 Serie A fixture list in full!
#ForzaJuve #SerieATIM pic.twitter.com/ykbLACIGt5
— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) September 2, 2020
League runners-up Inter Milan travel to promoted Benevento while Atalanta, who finished third, are away at fourth-placed Lazio, those two matches a week later because of their European involvement.
The opening weekend also sees Roma away at Hellas Verona, Zlatan Ibrahimovic's AC Milan hosting Bologna and Napoli making the trip to Palermo.
Both showdowns between Juve and Inter fall in 2021: 17 January in Milan and 16 May in Turin, the latter coming a week before the league is scheduled to end.
