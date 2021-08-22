Italian media report that five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo is not injured and has not been picked by returning Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri for tactical reasons.

Milan: Cristiano Ronaldo will start on the bench for Juventus' opening fixture of the new season at Udinese on Sunday amid rumours of a possible exit from the Serie A club.

Italian media report that five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo is not injured and has not been picked by returning Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri for tactical reasons.

Allegri has chosen Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala to start up front in Udine, with Federico Chiesa also a substitute.

Midfielder Manuel Locatelli, one of Italy's Euro 2020 heroes alongside Chiesa, will begin his Juve career on the bench after moving from Sassuolo on Wednesday.

Top scorer in Serie A last season with 29 goals, Ronaldo was absent for Juve's final warm-up against the club's youngsters on Thursday.

However, on Friday, Allegri said the 36-year-old, linked with a return to Real Madrid, wanted to stay despite talk he was trying to leave Juve, adding that he was ready to play in what will be his fourth and final season of his contract.