Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo back in form as leaders Juventus thrash 10-man Lecce 4-0
Ronaldo had struggled since football resumed in Italy, but his return to form pushed Juventus seven points clear of second-placed Lazio, who hosts Fiorentina on Saturday.
Cristiano Ronaldo is back in form.
He set up two goals and converted a penalty to help Juventus beat 10-man Lecce 4-0 on Friday and boost their chances of claiming a record-extending ninth successive Serie A title.
Ronaldo had struggled since football resumed in Italy, but his return to form pushed Juventus seven points clear of second-placed Lazio, who hosts Fiorentina on Saturday.
“What’s important is that we continue to get results,” Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri said when asked about their increasing advantage at the top of the table.
“We struggled at the beginning and then we managed to get going at the end of the first half. But I saw a good mentality because even when the match was over, we still continued to attack.”
Lecce remained in the relegation zone but is level on points with Genoa, which occupies the last position of safety.
Lecce started brightly but their chances of getting anything from the match diminished when defender Fabio Lucioni was shown a straight red card for a last-man challenge on Rodrigo Bentancur, leaving the visiting side in 10 men for nearly an hour.
“Until the sending off the match was balanced,” said Lecce coach Fabio Liverani, who also bemoaned the number of players he is missing through injury.
“Maybe if we had had every player available I could have made different moves. At the moment I have a maximum of 14 players available. But I am sure that with a bit of fortune, getting some players back, we can have our say in matches against direct rivals.”
Juventus scored all of their goals after the red card and in the second half, but struggled to break down the visitors.
Ronaldo had several chances but sent an overhead kick past the left post and somehow headed over an empty goal from two yards out. However, the Portugal international set up Juve’s opener eight minutes after the break as he cut the ball back to Paulo Dybala who curled into the roof of the net from the edge of the area.
Ronaldo then got on the scoresheet himself with his second penalty in as many matches after he was tripped by Luca Rossettini.
Ronaldo also set up Juve’s third in the 83rd minute, back-heeling the ball for Gonzalo Higuaín to score shortly after coming off the bench.
Matthijs de Ligt headed in a Douglas Costa cross two minutes later to cap a great night for Juventus.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Coppa Italia: Cristiano Ronaldo misses penalty, Juventus reach final after goalless draw against AC Milan
Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty as Juventus were held to a 0-0 draw by 10-man AC Milan on Friday but the Turin side still squeezed into the Coppa Italia final as the season restarted following a three-month stoppage for the novel coronavirus.
Italian football's new normal: A semi-private viewing of Cristiano Ronaldo in near-empty stadium
Cristiano Ronaldo bellowed out a loud expletive when he missed a chance at the end of the first half in Italy's first football match in more than three months. Everyone in the huge, empty stadium, all 300 or so of us, could hear it plain as day.
Serie A: A look at how things were more than 100 days ago when league was temporarily suspended due to coronavirus
From title race to relegation battle, a look at how things were more than 100 days ago when Serie A was temporarily suspended due to coronavirus