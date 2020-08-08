Serie A champions Juventus sack manager Maurizio Sarri following Champions League exit
Despite leading Juve to a ninth straight Scudetto, his first as a coach, Sarri paid for the club's failure on the European stage.
Milan: Juventus sacked coach Maurizio Sarri on Saturday after the Italian club's Champions League last 16 exit to Lyon.
Despite Cristiano Ronaldo's double in a 2-1 home win on Friday, Juve fell 2-2 on aggregate to the French club, ending their quest for a title they last won in 1996.
"Maurizio Sarri has been relieved of his post as coach of the first team," the nine-time reigning Serie A champions said in a statement.
Sarri, 61, replaced Massimiliano Allegri last season, after leading Chelsea to success in the Europa League.
"The club would like to thank the coach for having written a new page in Juventus' history with the victory of the ninth-consecutive championship, the culmination of a personal journey that led him to climb all the divisions of Italian football," the team.
Juve also lost in two finals this season, the Italian Cup and the Italian Super Cup.
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo shines again as Juventus clinch ninth straight title with win over Sampdoria
It was Juventus’ first title under coach Maurizio Sarri, who brought in a completely new system.
Champions League: Gareth Bale omitted from Real Madrid's squad for Last 16 second leg against Manchester City
Bale, 31, was not on the list, adding another low-point to a turbulent season for the Welshman, who has hardly featured for Madrid this year.
Champions League: ‘Very, very small’ hope of Kylian Mbappe playing in Atalanta clash, says PSG coach Thomas Tuchel
Tuchel was asked at a news conference on Thursday ahead of Friday's League Cup final against Lyon if he has any hope that Mbappé can play against Atalanta in Lisbon.