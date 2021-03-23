Serie A: Cesare Prandelli resigns as coach of Fiorentina after four months citing 'darkness' inside
“With great sadness the club has accepted Cesare Prandelli's decision, acknowledging that the reasons behind this go beyond football,” Fiorentina said in a statement.
Cesare Prandelli resigned as Fiorentina coach on Tuesday, saying “darkness” has crept inside of him and affected the way he sees things.
The move comes with Fiorentina in 14th place and seven points clear of the relegation zone.
“With great sadness the club has accepted his decision, acknowledging that the reasons behind this go beyond football,” Fiorentina said in a statement.
Prandelli was hired in November to replace the fired Giuseppe Iachini. It was his second stint at Fiorentina, having also coached the Tuscan club from 2005-10, leading the Viola to the UEFA Cup semifinals and the round of 16 in the Champions League.
Prandelli then coached Italy to the final of the 2012 European Championship and a first-round exit from the 2014 World Cup.
“Over these months, a darkness has grown inside me and changed my way of seeing things,” Prandelli said in a letter posted on Fiorentina’s website. “I came here to give 100 percent but as soon as I felt that this wasn’t possible anymore, for the good of everyone I’ve decided to step aside.”
Fiorentina lost to AC Milan 3-2 on Sunday.
The highlight of Prandelli’s second stint at Fiorentina was a 3-0 win at nine-time defending Italian champion Juventus in December.
No immediate replacement was named.
