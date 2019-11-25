You are here:
Serie A: Brescia president Massimo Cellino makes racist remark about forward Mario Balotelli

Sports The Associated Press Nov 25, 2019 21:03:29 IST

  • Brescia president Massimo Cellino has made an apparently racist remark about his own club forward Mario Balotelli

  • The 29-year-old Balotelli has struggled since returning to Serie A with Brescia, his hometown club, and was dropped from the weekend’s match following a dispute with coach Fabio Grosso

  • Balotelli experienced racism at the beginning of his career in Italy, when he rose to prominence with Inter Milan, and he was also the target of racist chants earlier this month during a match at Hellas Verona

Milan: Brescia president Massimo Cellino has made an apparently racist remark about his own club’s forward Mario Balotelli.

Mario Balotelli remonstrates with former Brescia coach Eugenio Corini after being subjected to racist chants. AP

The 29-year-old Balotelli has struggled since returning to Serie A with Brescia, his hometown club, and was dropped from the weekend’s match following a dispute with coach Fabio Grosso.

Asked about Balotelli on Monday, Cellino said: “He's black, what can I say, he’s working on clearing himself but he’s having a lot of difficulty.”

Balotelli experienced racism at the beginning of his career in Italy, when he rose to prominence with Inter Milan, and he was also the target of racist chants earlier this month during a match at Hellas Verona.

The game was suspended for several minutes and Balotelli threatened to leave the field.

Updated Date: Nov 25, 2019 21:03:29 IST

