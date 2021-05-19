Serie A: Benevento relegated after Torino avoid drop with goalless draw against Lazio
Benevento drop back to Serie B after just one season along with already demoted Crotone and Parma.
Torino drew 0-0 at Lazio on Tuesday to assure their presence in Serie A next season but the stalemate condemned Benevento to relegation with a game to play.
The game was held over from 2 March due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the Turin club.
The precious point from the rescheduled match at the Stadio Olimpico looked an improbable outcome with Ciro Immobile's 84th-minute penalty and Manuel Lazzari's injury-time header both hitting the woodwork.
Torino, in 17th, moved to safety, four points clear of Benevento, their final day opposition this weekend.
Benevento drop back to Serie B after just one season along with already demoted Crotone and Parma.
also read
Euro 2020: Sweden's Zlatan Ibrahimovic's participation in doubt with six-week knee treatment
Ibrahimovic, 39, sprained his knee a week ago and a visit with medical experts on Saturday recommended "conservative treatment for six weeks".
Serie A: AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic to miss at least two games due to knee injury, confirms coach Stefano Pioli
The Swede, who returned to international football in March after a five-year absence, suffered the injury during Milan's 3-0 victory over top-four rivals Juventus at the weekend.
Serie A: Veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon says he will part ways with Juventus at the end of season
Buffon has been behind Wojciech Szczesny in the goalkeeping pecking order since returning to Juve from a short spell at Paris Saint-Germain in 2019 and has made just 12 appearances in all competitions this season.