Serie A: Bayern Munich drop Corentin Tolisso from squad for breaking COVID-19 protocol by getting tattoo

Bayern Munich dropped World Cup winner Corentin Tolisso on Saturday and hit the France midfielder with an undisclosed "heavy" fine for breaking their hygiene rules during the coronavirus pandemic by getting a tattoo.

"Corentin Tolisso has violated our guidelines... which is very annoying and cannot be tolerated," Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge fumed in a statement on Saturday.

"We are very grateful that the Bundesliga games can currently take place despite the prevailing coronavirus situation."

The 26-year-old central midfielder, who won the 2018 World Cup with France, was dropped for Saturday's home league game against Hoffenheim.

Having "gotten a tattoo this week", Tolisso broke the club's strict hygiene rules, designed to limit the players contact outside the squad during the pandemic.

A video was posted on Friday which showed Tolisso getting a tattoo on his right forearm while not wearing a protective mouth-and-nose mask.

Tattoo parlours in Germany are currently closed due to the current lockdown.

According to the European champions, the Frenchman has been handed a "heavy fine".

Sports director Hasan Salihamidzic told Sky that Tolisso "knows he made a mistake. He will receive a fine that we will donate to charity. It's a fine he will feel."

In Tolisso's absence, Marc Roca partnered Joshua Kimmich in the central midfield against Hoffenheim.

Bayern already have midfielders Leon Goretzka and Javi Martinez in quarantine after contracting COVID-19 .