Serie A: Bayern Munich drop Corentin Tolisso from squad for breaking COVID-19 protocol by getting tattoo
'Corentin Tolisso has violated our guidelines... which is very annoying and cannot be tolerated,' Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge fumed in a statement on Saturday.
Bayern Munich dropped World Cup winner Corentin Tolisso on Saturday and hit the France midfielder with an undisclosed "heavy" fine for breaking their hygiene rules during the coronavirus pandemic by getting a tattoo.
"Corentin Tolisso has violated our guidelines... which is very annoying and cannot be tolerated," Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge fumed in a statement on Saturday.
"We are very grateful that the Bundesliga games can currently take place despite the prevailing coronavirus situation."
The 26-year-old central midfielder, who won the 2018 World Cup with France, was dropped for Saturday's home league game against Hoffenheim.
Having "gotten a tattoo this week", Tolisso broke the club's strict hygiene rules, designed to limit the players contact outside the squad during the pandemic.
A video was posted on Friday which showed Tolisso getting a tattoo on his right forearm while not wearing a protective mouth-and-nose mask.
Tattoo parlours in Germany are currently closed due to the current lockdown.
According to the European champions, the Frenchman has been handed a "heavy fine".
Sports director Hasan Salihamidzic told Sky that Tolisso "knows he made a mistake. He will receive a fine that we will donate to charity. It's a fine he will feel."
In Tolisso's absence, Marc Roca partnered Joshua Kimmich in the central midfield against Hoffenheim.
Bayern already have midfielders Leon Goretzka and Javi Martinez in quarantine after contracting COVID-19 .
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Bundesliga expected to be played behind closed doors for remainder of season, say German football officials
Christian Seifert, CEO of the the top two men's leagues in Germany, said he presumes there will be no change to the policy before the end of the season.
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich extend league lead with 4-0 thrashing of Schalke; Hoffenheim down Cologne
After title rivals RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund all lost earlier in the weekend, three assists from Joshua Kimmich took Bayern Munich a step closer toward what would be their record-extending ninth consecutive Bundesliga title.
Premier League announces 50 percent drop in positive coronavirus tests
There were just eight positive findings from 2,518 Premier League players and club staff over two rounds of testing conducted last week.