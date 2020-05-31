You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Serie A: Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini reveals he had coronavirus, recounts experience

Sports The Associated Press May 31, 2020 14:37:50 IST

The coach of Italian football club Atalanta says he acquired COVID-19 and was concerned for his life in mid-March.

Gian Piero Gasperini tells the Gazzetta dello Sport that he started feeling sick on 9 March, a day before Atalanta played at Valencia in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16.

Serie A: Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini reveals he had coronavirus, recounts experience

Gian Piero Gasperini said he was concerned for his life while suffering from coronavirus. AP

He says that when he returned to Bergamo, which was quickly becoming the epicenter of the pandemic, “I didn’t have a fever but I felt destroyed and as if I had a 40-degree (Celsius, or 104 Fahrenheit) fever.”

He adds, “Every two minutes an ambulance passed by as there’s a hospital nearby. It seemed like a war. At night, I would think, ‘If go in (the hospital), what will happen to me?’”

Gasperini said he quickly recovered without checking into the hospital and didn’t confirm he had the virus until the entire Atalanta team was tested 10 days ago.

Updated Date: May 31, 2020 14:37:50 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

World No Tobacco Day 2020: Here's how bidi, gutka and other forms of tobacco harm your body

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 31 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 31 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres