Serie A: Atalanta captain Papu Gomez fuels talk of transfer after reported bust-up with coach Gian Piero Gasperini

Milan: Atalanta captain Papu Gomez fuelled speculation on Monday over his future with the Serie A club, telling fans: "When I leave you will know the truth".

The 32-year-old reportedly had a bust-up with coach Gian Piero Gasperini at half-time during the Bergamo club's Champions League draw against Midtjylland two weeks ago, and has been left out of their last two league games.

"Dear Atalanta fans, I am writing to you here because I have no way of defending myself and talking to you," the 32-year-old Argentine wrote on Instagram.

"I just wanted to tell you that when I leave you will know the truth of everything. You know me and you know the person I am. I love you, your captain."

Gomez was on the bench for Sunday's 3-0 win over Fiorentina, and Gasperini said: "I don't know how this situation will be resolved, but I have to think about what is best for the team and him.

"You have to be competitive, look forward and always give new incentives to everyone. If you stop, otherwise, you go backwards."

Atalanta are eighth in Serie A and travel to Turin on Wednesday to play champions Juventus.

They are through to the Champions League last 16 for the second consecutive season where they will play 13-time winners Real Madrid.

"Gomez has been the most important player of the past five years," continued Gasperini.

"This year, after two years, Papu's role was difficult for the team, because the opponents can change and adapt to neutralise you."

Gomez joined Atalanta in 2014 from Ukrainian club Metalist Kharkiv, helping lift them into the Champions League for the first time last season, where they reached the quarter-finals.

He has scored 59 goals in 251 games for the club.