Serie A: AS Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini out for two months after foot surgery, will miss Italy's Euro Qualifier against Greece

Milan: Italy international midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini has been ruled out for two months after undergoing foot surgery, his Serie A club Roma said on Tuesday.

"Pellegrini underwent a corrective procedure on the fifth metatarsal of his right foot," the club said in a statement.

The surgery was successful and Pellegrini should "complete his recovery in around 60 days," it added.

Pellegrini will miss Italy's Euro 2020 qualifier against Greece in Rome on October 12, when the Azzurri could seal their spot in next year's continental tournament.

The 23-year-old, who has 12 caps, scored his first goal for Italy in a Euro 2020 qualifying win over Armenia last month.