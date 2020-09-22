Serie A: AS Roma's goalless draw against Hellas Verona changed to 3-0 defeat over inclusion of unregistered player
Roma did not include Amadou Diawara, who turned 23 on 17 July, in their list and the Guinean midfielder started and played 89 minutes on Saturday in Verona.
An Italian disciplinary hearing on Tuesday punished Roma for fielding an unregistered player in the opening round of Serie A by changing their goalless draw at Verona to a 3-0 defeat.
Serie A clubs can register up to 25 players aged over 22 and must submit the list to Italian football's governing bodies at the start of the season.
