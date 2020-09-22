Sports

Serie A: AS Roma's goalless draw against Hellas Verona changed to 3-0 defeat over inclusion of unregistered player

Roma did not include Amadou Diawara, who turned 23 on 17 July, in their list and the Guinean midfielder started and played 89 minutes on Saturday in Verona.

Agence France-Presse September 22, 2020 22:30:29 IST
Hellas Verona's Miguel Veloso, right, and Roma's Diawara Amadou in action during a Serie A match. AP

An Italian disciplinary hearing on Tuesday punished Roma for fielding an unregistered player in the opening round of Serie A by changing their goalless draw at Verona to a 3-0 defeat.

Serie A clubs can register up to 25 players aged over 22 and must submit the list to Italian football's governing bodies at the start of the season.

Updated Date: September 22, 2020 22:30:29 IST

