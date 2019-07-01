Serie A: AS Roma confirm Luca Pellegrini-Leonardo Spinazzola swap deal with Juventus

AS Roma have signed midfielder Leonardo Spinazzola from Juventus while sending defender Luca Pellegrini in the opposite direction, the Serie A side have said.

Spinazzola had agreed a four-year contract, with the club shelling out 29.5 million euros ($33.48 million) for the 26-year-old, Roma said in a statement. Juventus had paid 22 million euros for Pellegrini.

Roma also confirmed that Greek international Kostas Manolas had moved to Napoli for a fee of 36 million euros after spending five seasons in the Italian capital.

Roma Chief Executive Guido Fienga had no doubts Spinazzola would settle quickly.

“Leonardo is a young player that has already acquired a lot of valuable experience in Italian football. I am certain that he will settle in here very quickly and will fit in well with the style our new coach implements,” he said.

