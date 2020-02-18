Serie A: Ante Rebic keeps up scoring form to lead AC Milan to 1-0 win over struggling Torino

Milan: Ante Rebic kept up his scoring form to lead AC Milan to a 1-0 win over struggling Torino in Serie A on Monday.

The Croatia international beat his marker to redirect a cross from the center of the area midway through the first half at the San Siro.

The score raised Rebic’s tally to six goals and an assist in eight matches since he earned his starting spot — a move that coincided with Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s return to the Rossoneri.

Bouncing back from a derby loss, Milan moved up to eighth and just beyond the Europa League places. The seven-time European champion is hoping to return to continental competition after voluntary withdrawing from this season’s Europa League to pay for UEFA financial fair play breaches.

Torino, meanwhile, lost its fifth straight, with new coach Moreno Longo still unable to turn things around in his second match in charge.

Ibrahimovic narrowly missed a curling shot shortly after the break.

