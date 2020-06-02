Serie A announces fixtures for remainder of season and coronavirus protocol; Torino vs Parma to kickoff restart

Torino’s match at home to Parma on 20 June will be the first Serie A match when Italy’s top football league resumes with a match almost every day until 2 August.

All matches will initially take place without any spectators but Italian football is considering the possibility of allowing fans into stadiums from next month.

The Italian federation issued a 40-page document on Monday outlining strict new rules for the resumption of Serie A on 20 June.

The document specifies teams must go on and off the pitch at different times and limits the number of people in stadiums to 300, including players, staff and journalists.

However, Italian media reports that the federation could discuss at its next meeting allowing limited numbers of fans to attend.

“It’s something I really wish for with all my heart,” federation president Gabriele Gravina said. “It’s unthinkable that in a stadium that can hold 60,000 there’s not space for a small percentage of fans with the necessary precautions.”

The revised Serie A calendar was announced on Monday. It was decided last week to resume with the four catch-up matches postponed when Italian sports shut down in March because of the coronavirus.

Hellas Verona’s match against Cagliari will also be played on 20 June, while Atalanta-Sassuolo and Inter Milan-Sampdoria will take place the following day.

There are 124 Serie A matches remaining, which will be played in 43 days. Most of them will take place at night, with the earliest ones kicking off at 5:15 p.m., because of the heat in the country, especially in July and August. The other time slots are 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

Juventus, bidding for a record-extending ninth successive title, has a one-point advantage over Lazio. Third-placed Inter is nine points behind the leader with a game in hand.

Juventus will host Lazio on 20 July.

The Italian Cup will be completed in the week before Serie A restarts. The first legs of the semifinals have already been played: AC Milan drawing with Juventus 1-1, and Napoli winning at Inter Milan 1-0.

A strict medical protocol has been put in place which includes the contentious, and potentially problematic, regulation that if one person at a club — player or staff — tests positive for COVID-19, the entire group must go to a training camp retreat for 14 days.

The federation is hoping to get that shortened if the number of new cases in Italy continues to decrease.

“Football has never asked for shortcuts,” Gravina said. “There are clear rules that allow you to continue activity, isolating an athlete or member of staff, and continuing training.

“The hope is that soon there will be a re-evaluation, a week before the start of the tournaments. We will send a new proposal, in the hope that it can find space in the revision of the rules, which are today creating anxiety and worry in our sport.”

Here's the revised schedule:

20 June

Torino v. Parma

Verona v. Cagliari

21 June

Atalanta v. Sassuolo

Inter Milan v. Sampdoria

22 June

Lecce v. Milan

Fiorentina v. Brescia

Bologna v. Juventus

23 June

SPAL v. Cagliari

Verona v. Napoli

Torino v. Udinese

Genoa v. Parma

24 June

Atalanta v. Lazio

Inter Milan v. Sassuolo

Roma v. Sampdoria

26 June

Juventus v. Lecce

27 June

Brescia v. Genoa

Cagliari v. Torino

Lazio v. Fiorentina

28 June

Milan v. Roma

Napoli v. SPAL

Sampdoria v. Bologna

Udinese v. Atalanta

Sassuolo v. Verona

Parma v. Inter Milan

30 June

Torino v. Lazio

Genoa v. Juventus

1 July

Bologna v. Cagliari

Inter Milan v. Brescia

Lecce v. Sampdoria

Fiorentina v. Sassuolo

SPAL v. Milan

Verona v. Parma

2 July

Juventus v. Torino

Sassuolo v. Lecce

Lazio v. Milan

5 July

Inter Milan v. Bologna

Sampdoria v. SPAL

Cagliari v. Atalanta

Brescia v. Verona

Udinese v. Genoa

Parma v. Fiorentina

Napoli v. Roma

7 July

Lecce v. Lazio

AC Milan v. Juventus

8 July

Genoa v. Napoli

Fiorentina v. Cagliari

Atalanta v. Sampdoria

Bologna v. Sassuolo

Torino v. Brescia

Roma v. Parma

9 July

SPAL v. Udinese

Verona v. Inter Milan

11 July

Lazio v. Sassuolo

Brescia v. Roma

Juventus v. Atalanta

12 July

Genoa v. SPAL

Parma v. Bologna

Fiorentina v. Verona

Cagliari v. Lecce

Udinese v. Sampdoria

Napoli v. Milan

13 July

Inter Milan v. Torino

14 July

Atalanta v. Brescia

15 July

Sampdoria v. Cagliari

Bologna v. Napoli

Milan v. Parma

Lecce v. Fiorentina

Sassuolo v. Juventus

Roma v. Verona

Udinese v. Lazio

16 July

Torino v. Genoa

SPAL v. Inter Milan

18 July

Verona v. Atalanta

Cagliari v. Sassuolo

Milan v. Bologna

19 July

Parma v. Sampdoria

Genoa v. Lecce

Fiorentina v. Torino

Napoli v. Udinese

Brescia v. SPAL

Roma v. Inter Milan

20 July

Juventus v. Lazio

21 July

Atalanta v. Bologna

Sassuolo v. Milan

22 July

Parma v. Napoli

Torino v. Verona

SPAL v. Roma

Lecce v. Brescia

Inter Milan v. Fiorentina

Sampdoria v. Genoa

23 July

Udinese v. Juventus

Lazio v Cagliari

26 July

Milan v. Atalanta

Roma v. Fiorentina

Juventus v. Sampdoria

Cagliari v. Udinese

Verona v. Lazio

Brescia v. Parma

SPAL v. Torino

Napoli v. Sassuolo

Bologna v. Lecce

Genoa v. Inter Milan

29 July

Fiorentina v. Bologna

Verona v. SPAL

Udinese v. Lecce

Parma v. Atalanta

Lazio v. Brescia

Inter Milan v. Napoli

Cagliari v. Juventus

Torino v. Roma

Sampdora v. Milan

Sassuolo v Genoa

2 August

Genoa v. Verona

Juventus v. Roma

Atalanta v. Inter Milan

SPAL v. Fiorentina

Bologna v. Torino

Napoli v. Lazio

Lecce v. Parma

Milan v. Cagliari

Brescia v. Sampdoria

Sassuolo v. Udinese