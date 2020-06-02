Serie A announces fixtures for remainder of season and coronavirus protocol; Torino vs Parma to kickoff restart

Torino’s match at home to Parma on 20 June will be the first Serie A match when Italy’s top football league resumes with a match almost every day until 2 August.
All matches will initially take place without any spectators but Italian football is considering the possibility of allowing fans into stadiums from next month.
The Italian federation issued a 40-page document on Monday outlining strict new rules for the resumption of Serie A on 20 June.
The document specifies teams must go on and off the pitch at different times and limits the number of people in stadiums to 300, including players, staff and journalists.
However, Italian media reports that the federation could discuss at its next meeting allowing limited numbers of fans to attend.
“It’s something I really wish for with all my heart,” federation president Gabriele Gravina said. “It’s unthinkable that in a stadium that can hold 60,000 there’s not space for a small percentage of fans with the necessary precautions.”
The revised Serie A calendar was announced on Monday. It was decided last week to resume with the four catch-up matches postponed when Italian sports shut down in March because of the coronavirus.
Hellas Verona’s match against Cagliari will also be played on 20 June, while Atalanta-Sassuolo and Inter Milan-Sampdoria will take place the following day.
There are 124 Serie A matches remaining, which will be played in 43 days. Most of them will take place at night, with the earliest ones kicking off at 5:15 p.m., because of the heat in the country, especially in July and August. The other time slots are 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.
Juventus, bidding for a record-extending ninth successive title, has a one-point advantage over Lazio. Third-placed Inter is nine points behind the leader with a game in hand.
Juventus will host Lazio on 20 July.
The Italian Cup will be completed in the week before Serie A restarts. The first legs of the semifinals have already been played: AC Milan drawing with Juventus 1-1, and Napoli winning at Inter Milan 1-0.
A strict medical protocol has been put in place which includes the contentious, and potentially problematic, regulation that if one person at a club — player or staff — tests positive for COVID-19, the entire group must go to a training camp retreat for 14 days.
The federation is hoping to get that shortened if the number of new cases in Italy continues to decrease.
“Football has never asked for shortcuts,” Gravina said. “There are clear rules that allow you to continue activity, isolating an athlete or member of staff, and continuing training.
“The hope is that soon there will be a re-evaluation, a week before the start of the tournaments. We will send a new proposal, in the hope that it can find space in the revision of the rules, which are today creating anxiety and worry in our sport.”
Here's the revised schedule:
20 June
Torino v. Parma
Verona v. Cagliari
21 June
Atalanta v. Sassuolo
Inter Milan v. Sampdoria
22 June
Lecce v. Milan
Fiorentina v. Brescia
Bologna v. Juventus
23 June
SPAL v. Cagliari
Verona v. Napoli
Torino v. Udinese
Genoa v. Parma
24 June
Atalanta v. Lazio
Inter Milan v. Sassuolo
Roma v. Sampdoria
26 June
Juventus v. Lecce
27 June
Brescia v. Genoa
Cagliari v. Torino
Lazio v. Fiorentina
28 June
Milan v. Roma
Napoli v. SPAL
Sampdoria v. Bologna
Udinese v. Atalanta
Sassuolo v. Verona
Parma v. Inter Milan
30 June
Torino v. Lazio
Genoa v. Juventus
1 July
Bologna v. Cagliari
Inter Milan v. Brescia
Lecce v. Sampdoria
Fiorentina v. Sassuolo
SPAL v. Milan
Verona v. Parma
2 July
Juventus v. Torino
Sassuolo v. Lecce
Lazio v. Milan
5 July
Inter Milan v. Bologna
Sampdoria v. SPAL
Cagliari v. Atalanta
Brescia v. Verona
Udinese v. Genoa
Parma v. Fiorentina
Napoli v. Roma
7 July
Lecce v. Lazio
AC Milan v. Juventus
8 July
Genoa v. Napoli
Fiorentina v. Cagliari
Atalanta v. Sampdoria
Bologna v. Sassuolo
Torino v. Brescia
Roma v. Parma
9 July
SPAL v. Udinese
Verona v. Inter Milan
11 July
Lazio v. Sassuolo
Brescia v. Roma
Juventus v. Atalanta
12 July
Genoa v. SPAL
Parma v. Bologna
Fiorentina v. Verona
Cagliari v. Lecce
Udinese v. Sampdoria
Napoli v. Milan
13 July
Inter Milan v. Torino
14 July
Atalanta v. Brescia
15 July
Sampdoria v. Cagliari
Bologna v. Napoli
Milan v. Parma
Lecce v. Fiorentina
Sassuolo v. Juventus
Roma v. Verona
Udinese v. Lazio
16 July
Torino v. Genoa
SPAL v. Inter Milan
18 July
Verona v. Atalanta
Cagliari v. Sassuolo
Milan v. Bologna
19 July
Parma v. Sampdoria
Genoa v. Lecce
Fiorentina v. Torino
Napoli v. Udinese
Brescia v. SPAL
Roma v. Inter Milan
20 July
Juventus v. Lazio
21 July
Atalanta v. Bologna
Sassuolo v. Milan
22 July
Parma v. Napoli
Torino v. Verona
SPAL v. Roma
Lecce v. Brescia
Inter Milan v. Fiorentina
Sampdoria v. Genoa
23 July
Udinese v. Juventus
Lazio v Cagliari
26 July
Milan v. Atalanta
Roma v. Fiorentina
Juventus v. Sampdoria
Cagliari v. Udinese
Verona v. Lazio
Brescia v. Parma
SPAL v. Torino
Napoli v. Sassuolo
Bologna v. Lecce
Genoa v. Inter Milan
29 July
Fiorentina v. Bologna
Verona v. SPAL
Udinese v. Lecce
Parma v. Atalanta
Lazio v. Brescia
Inter Milan v. Napoli
Cagliari v. Juventus
Torino v. Roma
Sampdora v. Milan
Sassuolo v Genoa
2 August
Genoa v. Verona
Juventus v. Roma
Atalanta v. Inter Milan
SPAL v. Fiorentina
Bologna v. Torino
Napoli v. Lazio
Lecce v. Parma
Milan v. Cagliari
Brescia v. Sampdoria
Sassuolo v. Udinese
