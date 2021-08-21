Serie A: Alessandro Florenzi joins AC Milan on season-long loan from Roma
Italian media put the cost of the loan deal at €1 million, with an option to make the move permanent after one year estimated at €4.5 million.
Milan: Alessandro Florenzi has completed his move to AC Milan on a season-long loan from Roma, the seven-time European champions announced on Saturday.
In a statement, Milan said that the 30-year-old "was joining the rossonero club until June 30, 2022".
Florenzi was part of the Italy squad which won Euro 2020 and has played 45 times for the Azzurri.
He is embarking on his third straight loan after spending last term at Paris Saint-Germain and half of the previous campaign at Valencia.
Milan are back in the Champions League this season for the first time since being knocked out in the Round of 16 by Atletico Madrid in 2014.
Florenzi has plenty of experience in the competition having broken through into Roma's senior side in 2012.
He has played 280 times for his home-town club, and featured in four campaigns in Europe's top competition, reaching the semi-finals in 2018.
