You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Serie A: AC Milan's Lucas Biglia suffers 'severe' back injury, faces race against time to be fit for World Cup

Sports Reuters Apr 23, 2018 15:11:14 IST

Milan: Argentina midfielder Lucas Biglia has suffered a back injury, his club AC Milan said on Sunday, which appears to have put his participation at the World Cup in serious doubt.

File image of Lucas Biglia. Reuters

File image of Lucas Biglia. Reuters

Milan said in a statement that Biglia had suffered “a severe lumbar trauma” following an injury during Saturday’s 1-0 Serie A defeat against Benevento.

“The player has undergone medical examinations that highlighted a fracture of the transverse processes of the first two lumbar vertebrae,” said the club in a statement.

“A detailed prognosis will be issued in the coming days upon completion of all medical tests.”

According to specialist websites, a fracture of the transverse process is a relatively rare injury that takes four to six weeks to heal but usually requires a further month’s recovery time afterwards.

Argentina’s first World Cup match is against Iceland on 16 June.

Biglia started the quarter-final, semi-final and final of Argentina’s campaign in the 2014 World Cup where they finished as runners-up to Germany.

The 32-year-old has been a regular since then and played in most of their 18-match qualifying campaign.


Updated Date: Apr 23, 2018 15:11 PM

Also Watch

Watch: Firstpost test rides the new Thunderbird 500X in Goa and walks you through the Royal Enfield Garage Cafe
  • Tuesday, April 17, 2018 Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga
  • Saturday, April 14, 2018 Ambedkar Jayanti: Re-visiting Babasaheb's ideals exposes fake Dalit politics of Rahul Gandhi and Congress
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga



Top Stories




Cricket Scores