Serie A: AC Milan's Alessandro Florenzi to undergo knee surgery; season at risk
In a statement, AC Milan said that Florenzi would go under the knife in Rome on Wednesday to repair damage to a meniscus in his left knee picked up during his team's goalless draw with Bologna on Monday night.
Milan Alessandro Florenzi's season is at risk after AC Milan announced on Tuesday that the Italy full-back would undergo knee surgery.
In a statement, the Serie A leaders said that Florenzi would go under the knife in Rome on Wednesday to repair damage to a meniscus in his left knee picked up during his team's goalless draw with Bologna on Monday night.
That stalemate left Milan just one point ahead of Napoli and four in front of reigning champions Inter Milan, who however have a game in hand.
Florenzi, 31, joined Milan on loan from home town club Roma in August and has since played 27 matches for the seven-time European champions in all competitions, scoring once.
Wednesday's knee surgery will be the second of the campaign for Florenzi, who underwent an almost identical operation in October which ruled him out for a month.
He has made 47 appearances for his country and was part of the squad which won Euro 2020 last summer.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
West Ham makes 'significant' financial donations to animal welfare charities after fining Kurt Zouma
The France international had been fined two weeks’ salary and lost sponsorship deals after he was filmed kicking and slapping a cat.
Texas Open: Golfer Anirban Lahiri finishes tied-13th
Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri shot 2-under 70 in the final round to end with overall 8-under 280 and finish Tied-13th at the Valero Texas Open.
Archer Deepika Kumari fails to make cut in Asian Games squad for first time since 2010
Deepika lost two of her three round robin matches in the final leg to miss her Asian Games berth at the SAI centre in Sonipat on Sunday.