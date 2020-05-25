You are here:
Serie A: AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic injures calf in training ahead of league's resumption

Sports The Associated Press May 25, 2020 20:24:23 IST

Milan: Zlatan Ibrahimovic injured his calf while training for the anticipated restart of Serie A with AC Milan on Monday.

File image of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. AP

The forward will undergo medical exams on Tuesday to determine the extent of the injury, the club said.

Serie A has been suspended since 9 March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The league is hoping to restart on 13 June if the government approves.

The 38-year-old Ibrahimovic rejoined Milan in December on a six-month contract with an option for next season.

During the virus lockdown in Italy, Ibrahimovic trained with Swedish club Hammarby, of which he is part owner.

Ibrahimovic scored three goals in eight Serie A matches with Milan this season. He also played for Milan from 2010-12.

Updated Date: May 25, 2020 20:24:23 IST



