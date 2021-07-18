Serie A: AC Milan sign defender Fode Ballo-Toure from Lille on four-year deal
Milan: Senegal's Fode Ballo-Toure has agreed a four-year deal with AC Milan from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco, the Italian club announced on Sunday.
"AC Milan are delighted to announce the permanent signing of Fode Ballo-Toure from AS Monaco," last season's Serie A runners-up said in a statement.
"The defender has signed a contract with the Rossoneri until 30 June 2025 and will be wearing the number 5 jersey."
Official Statement: Fodé Ballo-Touré ➡ https://t.co/tWklchNrgp
Comunicato Ufficiale: Fodé Ballo-Touré ➡ https://t.co/nl44NsXAmu#NewPlayerUnlocked #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/HGppjZq5MY
— AC Milan (@acmilan) July 18, 2021
The 24-year-old spent his youth career with Paris Saint-Germain, before moving to Lille in 2017.
He played 47 times for the northern outfit before moving to Monaco in January 2019, making 74 appearances for the Riviera side.
France-born Fode played eight times for the French U21 team before opting to play for Senegal, where he has earned four caps since last March.
