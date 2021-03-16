Serie A: AC Milan players Ante Rebic, Gianluigi Donnarumma fined for actions during Napoli loss

Croatian Rebic was sent off at the end of the 1-0 loss which saw second-placed Milan drop nine points behind leaders Inter to damage their hopes of a first league title since 2011.

Milan: AC Milan forward Ante Rebic has been handed a two-match ban and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma fined for their behaviour in last weekend's league defeat to Napoli, Serie A announced on Tuesday.

Rebic was punished for being "disrespectful" to the referee and will miss their next two league games against Fiorentina and Sampdoria.

Donnarumma was fined 10,000 ($11,000) for his "threatening and offensive attitude towards members of the opposing club's bench, addressing one with an insulting expression".

Milan also take on Manchester United in a decisive Europa League game in the San Siro on Thursday, with the tie 1-1 after the first leg of the last 16.