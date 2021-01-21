Serie A: AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez 'false positive' as Ante Rebic, Rade Krunic recover from COVID-19
Croatian forward Rebic and Bosnian midfielder Krunic have been out since 6 January, with France's Hernandez and Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu both testing positive last weekend.
AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez had a "false positive" for coronavirus last weekend while teammates Ante Rebic and Rade Krunic have both now recovered, the Italian league leaders confirmed on Thursday.
"Both Rebic and Krunic underwent a molecular swab test with negative results and this morning had the medical exams required to resume professional activity," AC Milan said.
Croatian forward Rebic and Bosnian midfielder Krunic have been out since 6 January, with France's Hernandez and Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu both testing positive last weekend.
"Further examinations have shown that Theo Hernández was a 'false positive', the team added.
"The documentation has been provided to the health authorities and the player can now resume training."
Milan host Atalanta on Sunday looking to maintain their lead on top of the Serie A table ahead of second-placed city rivals Inter.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
European football matchday: AS Roma visit Lazio in capital derby; Leverkusen away at surprise package Union Berlin
AS Roma are third in the standings, three points behind Inter Milan and six below league leaders AC Milan.
Schalke close on unwanted record, Atletico Madrid defend LaLiga lead: What to watch in European football this weekend
Schalke stand just one game away from equalling Tasmania Berlin's record of 31 Bundesliga matches without a win, set in 1965/66.
Serie A: League leaders AC Milan sign Mario Mandzukic on six-month contract
Free agent Mandzukic, 34, who retired from international football after losing the 2018 World Cup final, returns to the Italian top-flight after four years with Juventus.