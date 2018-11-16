Serie A: AC Milan confirm Croatian midfielder Ivan Strinic set to return to training following heart scare

Milan: Croatian international defender Ivan Strinic has been given the all clear to return to training after being diagnosed with a heart condition, his Serie A club AC Milan confirmed on Thursday.

The 31-year-old – a key member of the Croatian team that reached the World Cup final this summer – signed a three-year deal with Milan in July but has not yet played for the club.

A routine check-up last August discovered the former Napoli and Sampdoria player was suffering from a heart condition and would need to take a break.

But the club said that the player had been given the green light after undergoing a series of medical tests at the Cardiology Clinic in Padua this week.

The player was diagnosed as having an "athlete's heart," which is not a dangerous condition, the club said.

Strinic, who has won 49 caps for Croatia in a nine-year international career, will return to training on Monday.