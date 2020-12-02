Serie A: AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli cleared to return after testing negative for COVID-19

Pioli, 55, and his assistant Giacomo Murelli, both tested positive mid-November and had been in isolation.

Milan: AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli has been given the all-clear from COVID-19 and will be on the bench for Thursday's Europa League game against Celtic, the Italian league leaders confirmed.

Pioli, 55, and his assistant Giacomo Murelli, both tested positive mid-November and had been in isolation.

"Pioli and his assistant Murelli both returned negative results after tests conducted yesterday," the club said.

"(They) will take training today and will, tomorrow evening, coach the team as usual for AC Milan's Europa League fixture against Celtic."

Milan can qualify if the beat Scottish side Celtic in the Group H game in the San Siro.

The Italian team are second in their group, one point behind Lille, and one ahead of Sparta Prague with two games to play.

Celtic are bottom of the group with one point from four games.

League rivals Fiorentina announced that coach Cesare Prandelli has tested positive, after his side played AC Milan in the league last weekend.

"Prandelli is already self-isolating," the team said.

"The rest of the squad will now enter into a bubble and will continue to comply with all the relevant regulations."

Fiorentina are 17th in the league and next play fellow relegation candidates Genoa, two places below in 19th.