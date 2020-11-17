Serie A: AC Milan assistant Giacomo Murelli tests positive for COVID-19
Pioli, 55, tested positive on Saturday and the club have now confirmed that the 56-year-old Murelli has been infected as well.
Milan: AC Milan assistant Giacomo Murelli has tested positive for COVID-19 , the Serie A leaders announced on Tuesday, three days after head coach Stefano Pioli contracted the virus.
"Giacomo Murelli, who has been in isolation since Saturday after Stefano Pioli's positive results, also has a mild case," the club said in a statement.
"These positive results were confirmed by a second molecular test undertaken yesterday (Monday). Murelli is fine and will continue to self-isolate in his home."
Both will miss Sunday's league game at Napoli and possibly the Europa League return fixture at Lille on 26 November, having lost 3-0 to the French club at the San Siro.
Milan are unbeaten in Serie A this season, winning five of their opening seven matches, and are two points clear of Sassuolo.
Napoli are another point back in third.
Milan's city rivals Inter also revealed Tuesday that Serbia defender Aleksandar Kolarov had tested positive for the virus as he returned from international duty.
Inter's reserve goalkeeper Daniele Padelli had already contracted COVID-19 earlier this month.
