You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Serie A: AC Milan appoint former coach and player Leonardo as club's sporting director

Sports Agence France-Presse Jul 26, 2018 09:04:03 IST

Rome: AC Milan announced the appointment of former Brazilian World Cup winner Leonardo as the club's sporting director on Wednesday.

The 48-year-old had two spells as a player at the San Siro, before an ill-fated stint as Milan head coach during the 2009-2010 season.

"Leonardo's story at AC Milan is unique, having contributed to some of the club's great successes as player, coach, and director," the club said in a statement.

"He will bring back to the team his experience in building up one of the biggest clubs internationally."

File image of Leonardo. AP

File image of Leonardo. AP

The return of Leonardo comes on the heels of a takeover of the Serie A giants by US hedge fund Elliott, after the club's former Chinese owners failed to repay debt.

Elliott Management has pledged to inject 50 million euros ($59 million) to bring financial stability to the seven-time European champions.

"Leonardo's appointment is another sign of Elliott's commitment to bring in world-class and experienced leaders, who know what it takes to restore AC Milan to greatness," said Milan chairman Paolo Scaroni.

Scaroni added that Leonardo "will be in charge of managing the club's sporting area, including the transfer market", casting doubt over current coach Gennaro Gattuso's future role in player recruitment.

On Friday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned a European ban imposed on AC Milan for violating UEFA's financial fair play rules, calling the punishment "not proportionate".

"He will have all the financial support he needs to strengthen and rationalise the team within UEFA's Financial Fair Play framework," added Scaroni of Leonardo, who was also sporting director at Paris Saint-Germain from 2011-2013.

AC Milan said further announcements regarding the composition of the club's management team "will be made in due course".

Despite significant investment 12 months ago with the signings of Italy centre-back Leonardo Bonucci and Argentina's Lucas Biglia, last season Milan failed in their bid to return to the Champions League for the first time since 2014.

Gattuso took over midway through the campaign, but could only manage a sixth-placed finish and a run to the Italian Cup final.

As a player, Leonardo was part of the Brazilian side which won the 1994 World Cup in the United States and made 55 international appearances in total.


Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 09:04 AM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Meet Lost Stories and Zaeden, the only two Indian acts playing at Tomorrowland this year



Top Stories




Cricket Scores