Serie A: Abandoned match between Juventus, Napoli rescheduled for 17 March

A Serie A match between Juventus and Napoli abandoned in October following an outbreak of coronavirus has been rescheduled for 17 March, the Italian football league announced Wednesday.

Napoli failed to turn up to the 4 October fixture after being ordered not to travel by local health authorities following two cases of COVID-19 in their team.

The club was handed a 3-0 defeat and a one-point deduction, but in December won an appeal at the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI), the highest level of sporting justice in Italy.

Juventus are currently third in the Serie A table, while Napoli are in sixth, with a game in hand.