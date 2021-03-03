Serie A: Abandoned match between Juventus, Napoli rescheduled for 17 March
Napoli failed to turn up to the 4 October fixture after being ordered not to travel by local health authorities following two cases of COVID-19 in their team.
A Serie A match between Juventus and Napoli abandoned in October following an outbreak of coronavirus has been rescheduled for 17 March, the Italian football league announced Wednesday.
The club was handed a 3-0 defeat and a one-point deduction, but in December won an appeal at the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI), the highest level of sporting justice in Italy.
Juventus are currently third in the Serie A table, while Napoli are in sixth, with a game in hand.
