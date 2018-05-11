You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Serena Williams to kick-start summer hardcourt season at Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in July

Sports AFP May 11, 2018 09:07:37 IST

Los Angeles: Former world number one Serena Williams will open her summer hardcourt season at the WTA tournament in San Jose, California, 30 July - 5 August.

"I am looking forward to opening my summer season at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic and competing in the new venue," Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, said in a statement posted on the tournament website.

File photo of Serena Williams at the Italian Open. Image courtesy: Twitter @InteBNLdItalia

File photo of Serena Williams at the Italian Open. Image courtesy: Twitter @InteBNLdItalia

"This tournament plays a historic role in women’s tennis, and as a California native the fans in the Bay Area have always been incredibly supportive."

The tournament formerly known as the Bank of the West Classic and held in Stanford, California, is moving to the campus of San Jose State University this year.

Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova and defending champion and US Open finalist Madison Keys have also committed to play in the event that is part of the build-up to the US Open.

On Wednesday, the 36-year-old Williams pulled out of next week's Italian Open in Rome, a tournament she has won four times.

That followed her withdrawal from Madrid and raised doubts as to whether she'll be ready for the French Open in Paris 27 May - 10 June.

The American tennis star made her return to the court in February, six months after giving birth to her daughter Olympia, but has admitted she is struggling to get fully fit.


Updated Date: May 11, 2018 09:07 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders look to break losing streak against resurgent Mumbai Indians



Top Stories




Cricket Scores