Serena Williams to kick-start summer hardcourt season at Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in July

Los Angeles: Former world number one Serena Williams will open her summer hardcourt season at the WTA tournament in San Jose, California, 30 July - 5 August.

"I am looking forward to opening my summer season at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic and competing in the new venue," Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, said in a statement posted on the tournament website.

"This tournament plays a historic role in women’s tennis, and as a California native the fans in the Bay Area have always been incredibly supportive."

The tournament formerly known as the Bank of the West Classic and held in Stanford, California, is moving to the campus of San Jose State University this year.

Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova and defending champion and US Open finalist Madison Keys have also committed to play in the event that is part of the build-up to the US Open.

On Wednesday, the 36-year-old Williams pulled out of next week's Italian Open in Rome, a tournament she has won four times.

That followed her withdrawal from Madrid and raised doubts as to whether she'll be ready for the French Open in Paris 27 May - 10 June.

The American tennis star made her return to the court in February, six months after giving birth to her daughter Olympia, but has admitted she is struggling to get fully fit.