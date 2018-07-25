You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Serena Williams receives wildcard to compete in next month’s Rogers Cup in Montreal

Sports Reuters Jul 25, 2018 08:45:59 IST

Former world number one Serena Williams has been given a wildcard to compete in next month’s Rogers Cup in Montreal, tournament organisers said on Tuesday.

File image of Serena Williams. AP

File image of Serena Williams. AP

The three-times champion, who gave birth last September and lost in the Wimbledon final 10 days ago, has not competed in Montreal since her run to the semi-finals in 2014 and last played the Rogers Cup in Toronto the following year.

“After announcing our player list a few weeks ago, we were only missing Serena to complete our dream tournament,” Rogers Cup tournament director Eugene Lapierre said in a statement.

“Serena has impressed everyone with the speed at which she was able to return to a high level of play. She has always been a fighter and she is proving it once again.”

Williams returned to competition at Indian Wells in March, where she lost in the third round, but has since looked close to her best and is ranked 27th in the world.

The wildcard given to Williams, who won the tournament in 2001, 2011 and 2013, is reserved for players who meet specific requirements, including previously having been ranked number one in the world.


Updated Date: Jul 25, 2018 08:45 AM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Meet Lost Stories and Zaeden, the only two Indian acts playing at Tomorrowland this year



Top Stories




Cricket Scores