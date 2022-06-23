Serena Williams out of Eastbourne Classic after doubles partner Ons Jabeur gets injured
A right knee injury to Ons Jabeur led to them withdrawing from the grass-court event in Eastbourne, the WTA said on Thursday.
Eastbourne (England): Serena Williams’ competitive preparation for Wimbledon will amount to two doubles matches.
A right knee injury to Williams’s doubles partner, Ons Jabeur, led to them withdrawing from the grass-court event in Eastbourne, the WTA said on Thursday. They were scheduled to play Magda Linette and Aleksandra Krunic in the semifinals after winning two matches so far on the south coast of England.
Williams is making her comeback after nearly a year away from tennis.
The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion has received a wild-card entry to play in the singles tournament at Wimbledon, which starts on Monday.
Jabeur is ranked No. 3 in singles. There was no immediate news about the seriousness of her injury.
