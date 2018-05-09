You are here:
Serena Williams' French Open participation in doubt after she withdraws from Italian Open

Sports Reuters May 09, 2018 16:16:55 IST

Former world number one Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week’s Italian Open, the organisers said on Wednesday, casting doubts over her participation in the French Open beginning later this month.

File photo of Serena Williams at the Italian Open. Image courtesy: Twitter @InteBNLdItalia

The 36-year-old, who has triumphed in Italy on four previous occasions, returned to action in March after the birth of her daughter last September but is yet to regain full fitness.

The 23-times Grand Glam winner made her comeback at Indian Wells in March and has not played since her opening round defeat by Japan’s Naomi Osaka at the Miami Open.

“We are so sad to announce that Serena Williams, a four-time Champion in Rome, has withdrawn... Obviously we can’t wait to see her again on Foro Italico’s red clay, perhaps in 2019?,” the organisers said on Twitter.

The Italian Open is held from 14 to 20 May, a week before the French Open main draw kicks off on 27 May.


