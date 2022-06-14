Serena Williams last competed in the opening round of the same Major last year.

23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams has confirmed that she will compete at the Wimbledon in two weeks' time as she is all set to return after a 12-month injury lay-off.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion took to Instagram to announce the news on Tuesday. As reported earlier, Serena's name hasn't appeared in the entry list yet as her ranking has dropped too low to World No. 1208. However, her entry is possible through wildcards, which are yet to be announced.

Her Instagram post read: "SW and SW19. It’s a date. 2022 See you there. Let’s Go"

To those unversed, SW19 is the postcode of All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, which are the host of the prestigious all-white Grand Slam.

The 40-year-old veteran tennis star last competed in the opening round of the same Major last year when Serena hurt her left ankle in a freak injury while facing Aliaksandra Sasnovich. The incident happened 34th minute into the match as the USA star went on her knees, head down on the grass following the injury.