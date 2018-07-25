You are here:
Serena Williams alleges discrimination over frequency of being subject to anti-doping tests

Sports The Associated Press Jul 25, 2018 16:32:54 IST

Serena Williams has complained on social media that it's "test Serena" time again as she once more hit out at the frequency with which she is selected for anti-doping tests.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion took to Twitter on Tuesday night after she received another visit from a tester.

In a second message, the 36-year-old American added,

Williams has complained before at being drug-tested more than other American tennis players this year.

"Just test everyone equally," Williams said on the eve of this year's Wimbledon, where she lost to Angelique Kerber in the final.

A report by Deadspin said Williams had been checked five times in 2018 by June, more than other US women and men in the sport.

Williams returned to competition this season after missing more than a year as a result of pregnancy. She gave birth to a daughter last September.

As part of the US Anti-Doping Agency's "intelligent" out-of-competition testing program, it is not unusual for top athletes — those who have had sustained success in their sport — to be tested more often than others.


Updated Date: Jul 25, 2018 16:32 PM

