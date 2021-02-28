Serbian two-time long jump gold medallist Ivana Spanovic pulls out of European Athletics Indoor Championships
The 30-year-old was forced to pull out of the 5-7 March event after suffering a hamstring problem in training, national coach Edin Zubovic told Serbian state television on Sunday.
Spanovic, champion in Belgrade in 2017 and Glasgow in 2019 and world champion in Birmingham the year before, will now focus on preparing for the Tokyo Olympics in July.
This latest injury comes after her return to competition in January following a 16-month absence with a metatarsal bone fracture.
