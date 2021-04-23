Serbia Open: World number one Novak Djokovic eases past Miomir Kecmanovic in straight sets win
Djokovic, the 2009 and 2011 champion at the event which is played at a venue that carries his name, will face either Russia's Aslan Karatsev or Gianluca Mager of Italy for a place in the final.
Belgrade: World number one Novak Djokovic stayed on course for a third Belgrade title with a comfortable 6-1, 6-3 quarter-final win over compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic on Friday.
In their first meeting, Djokovic broke his 21-year-old opponent's first service game and repeated the feat for a 5-1 lead in the opener.
His only blip was when he was broken as he served for the match at 5-2 in the second set.
However, it was a brief respite for world number 47 Kecmanovic who handed back the break in the next game allowing the top seed to complete a 75-minute win.
Djokovic, who captured an 18th Grand Slam title in Australia in February, opened his clay court campaign in Monaco last week where he suffered a surprise last-16 loss to Britain's Dan Evans.
