Sennheiser launches HD 560S headphones for analytical listening at a price of Rs 18,990

When it comes to the headphones body, the HD 560S uses an ultralight chassis for distraction-free listening.

Sennheiser has introduced HD 560S headphones for analytical listening sessions. Priced at Rs 18,990, the Sennheiser HD 560S offers natural and accurate reference sound that divulges minute details and is complemented by a low-frequency extension. The headphones are made for listeners who are more interested in understanding a tune in all its details. The HD 560S’ transducers are specially tuned for accuracy, offering A/B comparisons of mixes, sources and media formats.

The headphones have open-back ear cups that facilitate a natural expansion of sound waves. The angled alignment of the headphones recreate optimal triangular listening position of loudspeakers.

Speaking about the launch, Kapil Gulati, Director, Consumer Segment, Sennheiser India, said that Sennheiser has designed the HD 560S to meet the brand’s criteria for outstanding performance. He states that the headphones will be the best companion for listeners who like evaluation a recording intricately.

The headphones offer a frequency response of 6 Hz – 38 kHz. The headphones have a high 110 dB/1V sensitivity and a low THD (total harmonic distortion) to offer an expressive dynamic range and clarity, even at a high SPL. It has been crafted to effortlessly reproduce the complex bass sounds found in modern music.

When it comes to the headphones body, the HD 560S uses an ultralight chassis for distraction-free listening. It has a voice coil that was specifically developed to provide an exceptional experience regardless of the playback system. Its 120 Ω impedance allows the HD 560S to be used with virtually any audio source. The HD 560S is also equipped with a detachable 3-meter cable, 6.3 mm jack and a 3.5 mm adapter with a flexible 15cm lead.

The Sennheiser HD 560S will be available on the company website and in other E-Commerce platforms as well as leading electronic retail outlets in the country.