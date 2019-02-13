You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Senior National Championships: Lakshya Sen, Harsheel Dani continue fine run to enter 4th round; Rituparna Das advances

Sports Press Trust of India Feb 13, 2019 16:31:24 IST

Guwahati: Young Indian shuttlers Lakshya Sen and Harsheel Dani continued their fine run to enter the fourth round of the men's singles competition with straight-game victories at the 83rd Yonex Sunrise Senior National Championship on Wednesday.

File image of Lakshya Sen. Image courtesy: Twitter @BAI_Media

File image of Lakshya Sen. Image courtesy: Twitter @BAI_Media

Lakshya, who won an Asian Junior Championship and bronze at World Junior Championship last year, notched up a 21-14, 21-13 win over Vipul Saini.

Harsheel, who had clinched the Ghana International in 2018, dished out a compact performance to outclass seventh seed Balraj Kajla 21-14, 21-15 in another match.

The 17-year-old from Uttarakhand seeded 14th, will take on Kartikey and Mumbai lad Harsheel faces.

Former champions Sourabh Varma and Rituparna Das also entered the fourth round after notching up contrasting wins on Wednesday.

While Sourabh staved off a fight from eighth seed Jagadeesh K 18-21, 21-11, 21-15 and will meet Munawer Mohammed next, while Rituparna beat Saloni Kumari 21-14 21-15 to set up a clash with Namita Pathania.

Also making into the 4th round are Arintap Dasgupta, Rahul Yadav C, Jaswanth D, Nikhilshyam Sriram, Alap Mishra, Priyanshu Rajawat, Aryamann Tandon, Mithun M, Kaushal Dharmamer, Munawer Mohammed, Rohit Yadav C and Pratul Joshi in men's singles.

In women's singles, Gayatri Gopichand, Riya Mookerjee, Malvika Bansod, Shikha Gautam, Vaidehi Choudhari, Aadya Variyath, Namita Pathania, Reshma Karthik, Vaishnavi Bhale, Neha Pandit, Bhavya Rishi, Shruti Mundada, Vrushali G, Deepali Gupta and Deepshikha Singh progressed to the next round.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

Updated Date: Feb 13, 2019 16:31:24 IST

Also See



fp-premium

fp-mobile




Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories




Cricket Scores