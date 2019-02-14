Senior National Badminton Championships: PV Sindhu begins campaign with easy win over Malvika Bansod

Guwahati: Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu on Thursday opened her campaign in the 83rd Senior National Badminton Championship with a straight game win over Nagpur's Malvika Bansod to enter the women's singles quarterfinals.

A former champion, Sindhu took time to get into the groove before claiming a 21-11, 21-13 win over Malvika, who is a gold medallist at the South Asian U-21 Championship in Nepal and a runner-up at Khelo India Games.

Like last year, the top eight players of the competition on the combined basis of world and domestic rankings were given direct entry into the singles pre-quarterfinals for which a Super Draw was held on Wednesday night.

Malvika made a dream start, moving to a 4-0 lead. Soon Sindhu clawed her way back to level the scores with a push at the back court.

Sindhu eventually grabbed a 11-7 advantage at the break. She continued to force the younger shuttler to commit errors.

At 19-11, Sindhu unleashed a couple of smashes to seal the first game.

In the second game, Sindhu was ahead 9-2 with Malvika committing unforced errors. The Hyderabadi went to the break with a 11-4 lead.

Malvika played well in the rallies but lacked the finishing touch, committing unforced errors as Sindhu eventually wrapped up her pre-quarterfinal match in 35 minutes with an precise return at the forecourt.

