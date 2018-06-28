Preview: After throwing away their lead twice in the last game, Senegal will now have their task cut out when they take on Colombia in a decisive Group H clash.
The west Africans could have ensured their passage to the round of 16 in Sunday's second group match against Japan but after playing out a 2-2 draw, they now need a draw to advance. However, if Colombia win, they will advance at Senegal's expense if Japan avoid defeat against Poland in Volgograd at the same time.
Japan vs Poland and Senegal vs Colombia will start at 7.30 pm while Panama vs Tunisia and England vs Belgium will start at 11.30 pm on Thursday.
A draw would also do for Colombia but only if Japan lose.
Japan and Senegal lead the group on four points while Colombia are one behind after their resounding 3-0 win over Poland in Kazan on Sunday.
Japan vs Poland
Japan will be the only Asian side to qualify for the last 16 of the World Cup if they take a point from Poland in the Volgograd Arena on Thursday.
If they succeed they will be the first Asian team to reach the second stage of the tournament since they did so in 2010 in South Africa.
Japan are the only Asian side to reach the knockout stages of the World Cup since they and South Korea did so when they hosted the tournament in 2002.
Japan have impressed so far in Russia with a 2-1 win over Colombia and a 2-2 draw in an entertaining match against Senegal.
The Japanese will be favourites against Poland, who have lost their two matches and have no chance of reaching the last 16.
Updated Date: Jun 28, 2018 19:37 PM
Highlights
19:37 (IST)
5` Senegal 0-0 Colombia
Colombia try to build something down the right with Arias and Cuadrado but Senegal are compact and are not allowing their opponents any space.
19:33 (IST)
2` Senegal 0-0 Colombia
Senegal have started the match on the front foot. Colombia are yet to have the ball near the Senegal box.
19:31 (IST)
Kick off!
Group H matches underway!
19:27 (IST)
The teams are out!
Time for the national anthems and pre-match pleasantries.
19:26 (IST)
Who will go through from Group H?
Japan take on Poland at Volgograd while Colombia face Senegal at Samara in Group H fixtures of today’s offerings of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The third round of group stage fixtures has thrown up some intriguing results in the last couple of days with lots of permutations and combinations coming to play changing the look of the knockout fixtures.
Today promises to be another intriguing one as all the three teams barring Poland still have a chance to qualify for the knockouts. Japan need either a win for themselves or a Colombia defeat to progress while Senegal needs to avoid a defeat to make it to the Round of 16. Colombia must win tonight at any cost to progress – should Colombia only manage to get a draw, they have to hope that Poland either beats Japan or holds them to a draw.
19:03 (IST)
Will he be the difference between the two sides tonight?
18:54 (IST)
They might get to keep one today
Japan need only a point and so might set themselves up to secure a draw
18:53 (IST)
15:50 (IST)
After Germany's exit, Abhijit Bharali takes a look Abhijit Bharali at why four out of the last five defending champs have fallen at first hurdle
Read his piece here
14:35 (IST)
Can Colombia and Japan qualify if their match ends in a draw?
Would England and Belgium be vying for the top spot?
Here’s a look at what you can expect on Thursday at the World Cup in Russia.
13:40 (IST)
Japan wary of Lewandowski
Poland have been knocked out of the tournament but Japan coach Akira Nishino has urged his players to play smartly against Poland and be wary of 'world-class' Robert Lewandowski if they are to reach the final 16.
"I am sure Poland will play for pride. Lewandowski is a world-class marksman and I am sure he will come out wanting to score a goal. So we have to be mentally prepared for that."
12:30 (IST)
Senegal will not just represent their country but Africa when they go into the match against Colombia.
"We know we have the whole continent behind us. They're all going to support us and we know we can do it," Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly confidently said ahead of the important clash.
Senegal just need a point to secure the knockout berth. The whole of Africa will be tuned to their TV sets.
One can just imagine what the mood will be if Aliou Cisse's side manage to advance to the next round.
11:22 (IST)
Group H points table
Japan and Senegal can advance if their match ends in a draw. If both their matches end in a draw with the same score then their qualfication will be decided on the basis of fair play - Senegal have five yellow cards to Japan's three which means Japan will go through.
Meanwhile, Colombia will qualify if they beat Senegal. If Poland defeat Japan then a draw too will enough for the Colombians.
Robert Lewandowski's Poland have no chance to make it to the next round.
10:12 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the 45th and 46th of the FIFA World Cup 2018, which will be played between Japan vs Poland and Senegal vs Colombia.