Commonwealth Games 2018: Seema Punia, Navjeet Dhillon impress in discuss throw, clinch silver and bronze medals

Gold Coast: Seema Punia and Navjeet Dhillon clinched silver and bronze medals respectively in the women's discuss throw at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday.

In the first attempt, Seema successfully got past the 60-metre mark with her best throw of 60.41m to bag silver. This is her fourth successive podium finish in this event at the Games, following silver in 2006 and 2014, and a bronze at home in Delhi in 2010.

Her compatriot Navjeet managed to throw her best 57.43m in her sixth attempt to sit at the third place.

Australia's Dani Stevens set a new Games record with a Herculean throw of 68.26m to clinch gold.

After throwing 60.41m in the medal clinching attempt, the second attempt saw Seema Punia throwing 59.57. But in the third attempt, Seema fouled and in the fourth she only managed to throw 58.54, managing to stay in the top three.

Her fifth attempt was disqualified.

Navjeet, on the other hand, was out of top three from the start, clearing 55.61 in first attempt and 56.22, 54.09 in the fourth and fifth attempt respectively.

She was behind Sositina Hakeai of New Zealand till then, but the final attempt saw her throwing her best 57.43m which helped him to move at the third place, replacing the New Zealander.

Hakeai (57.16m) best throw came in his third attempt.