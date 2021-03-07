Scottish Premiership: Undefeated Rangers claim first title in 10 years ending Celtic's stranglehold on league
Over the past decade, Rangers were not even in the top-flight for four seasons after the club was demoted to the fourth tier after being liquidated in 2012 due to financial troubles. 'This club has been to hell and back over the past 10 years,' said manager Steven Gerrard.
Glasgow: Rangers' first Scottish Premiership title for 10 years was confirmed Sunday after Celtic's 0-0 draw at Dundee United left them 20 points behind their Glasgow rivals with six games left to play.
Steven Gerrard's men have stormed to the title without losing a game to end Celtic's stranglehold of a record-equalling nine consecutive Scottish league titles.
Rangers were not even in the top-flight for four of those seasons after the club was demoted to the fourth tier after being liquidated in 2012 due to financial troubles.
"This club has been to hell and back over the past 10 years," said Gerrard after Saturday's 3-0 win over St Mirren put Rangers on the brink of a first major trophy since 2011.
"I've only been part of it for three, but I can certainly relate and I've got that feeling and that affection with the fans and I know what they have been through."
The former England and Liverpool captain never won a league title during his legendary 17-year career at Anfield.
However, Gerrard has transformed Rangers' fortunes both domestically and in Europe since taking his first senior managerial role in 2018.
The newly-crowned Scottish champions have reached the last 16 of the Europa League for the second consecutive season, where they face Slavia Prague on Thursday.
Rangers were denied rubbing salt into Celtic wounds by winning the title at Celtic Park in two weeks' time in their next league fixture after they dropped points for the 12th time in the league this season.
Caretaker manager John Kennedy was taking charge for just the second time since Neil Lennon resigned last month.
The same issues that have dogged Celtic all season cost them at Tannadice as the visitors dominated but failed to find the net with 27 attempts on goal.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Champions League: Liverpool's match against RB Leipzig moved to Budapest due to COVID-19 restrictions
The first leg, which Liverpool won 2-0 as the away team, was also held in the Hungarian capital.
Premier League: Manchester United to join Liverpool in not releasing internationals
South American countries and Portugal are among the nations on the "Red List" meaning United stars Bruno Fernandes of Portugal and Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani could be missing for World Cup qualifiers.
Premier League: Liverpool's injury woes worsen as Jordan Henderson undergoes surgery
The midfielder was forced off half an hour into a 2-0 home defeat to Everton last weekend and further investigation revealed the need for surgery.