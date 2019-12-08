Scottish League Cup: Christopher Jullien scores as Celtic edge past bitter rivals Rangers to win 10th consecutive domestic trophy

Glasgow: Celtic extended their domination of Scottish football by beating Glasgow rivals Rangers 1-0 in the League Cup final on Sunday to seal a 10th consecutive domestic trophy.

Steven Gerrard's Rangers was punished for spurning scoring chances when Celtic defender Christopher Jullien knocked in a free-kick from Ryan Christie in the 59th minute.

Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster then saved a penalty from Alfredo Morelos, after defender Jeremie Frimpong had been sent off for fouling the striker.

Rangers have now gone eight years without a major title, which covers a spell when the team was forced to start again in the bottom tier in 2012 for financial mismanagement.

