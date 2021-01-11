Scottish football's lower leagues suspended until 31 January amidst worsening coronavirus pandemic
The Premiership and second-tier Championship will be exempt from the new shutdown provided strict testing protocols are followed.
Glasgow: All professional Scottish football below the top two tiers is being suspended due to the worsening coronavirus pandemic, football chiefs announced on Monday.
The Premiership and second-tier Championship will be exempt from the new shutdown provided strict testing protocols are followed.
Britain is struggling to contain a new, more transmissible strain of COVID-19 , which has cranked up pressure on the national health service.
The Scottish Football Association board said the suspension had been agreed after a meeting between the Scottish FA and the sports minister.
It will take effect from midnight on Monday.
Scottish FA president Rod Petrie said: "While the national sport has been afforded the privilege of elite sporting exemption, the risk of mass transportation of untested, largely part-time players is something that cannot be sustained as the cases continue to rise and available hospital beds become increasingly scarce."
The suspension will last until 31 January and will be regularly reviewed. The Scottish Cup will also be suspended.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Premier League: Jurgen Klopp blames COVID-19 crisis for lack of transfer funds at Liverpool
Liverpool are expected to be without Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez for the rest of the season, while Joel Matip is also currently sidelined leaving Klopp without a senior recognised centre-back.
FA Cup: Aston Villa confirm third-round clash against Liverpool is on despite COVID-19 outbreak
It is understood no first-team players will take part in the match. Under-23s coach Mark Delaney is expected to oversee a side made up of under-18 and under-23 players.
League One: Wigan Athletic plunged into turmoil after talks break down with Spanish bidder over takeover
The 2013 FA Cup winners have been in administration since the start of July. The 12-point penalty they received for going into administration relegated them to League One — the third tier of English football.