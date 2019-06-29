SBI PO Prelims Result 2019 declared, check scores at sbi.co.in; mains exam on 20 July

SBI PO Prelims Result 2019 | The State Bank of India declared the prelims result of SBI Probationary Officer (PO) posts today. Candidates can check their scores on SBI's official website, sbi.co.in and bank.sbi/careers. The SBI PO Prelims examination 2019 for selection of 2,000 probationary officers was held in early June. Earlier, the SBI had released the notification on 1 April, 2019 to recruit 2,000 Probationary Officers (PO).

How to check results for SBI PO Prelims 2019:

Step 1- Visit the official website of State Bank of India, sbi.co.in.

Step 2- Click on ‘career’ section and search a tab reading 'download SBI PO Prelims Result 2019'.

Step 3- Click on it and enter the required details.

Step 4- Click 'view SBI Prelims Result' tab.

SBI PO Mains 2018: Exam pattern

The SBI PO Main examination will be conducted on 20 July, 2019. The exam will be an online objective type and descriptive test of 200 and 50 marks respectively, reported NDTV. The objective test will be of three hours duration, of total 200 marks and will consist of the following four sections:

- Reasoning and Computer Aptitude: 45 questions (60 minutes).

- Data Analysis and Interpretation: 35 questions (45 minutes).

- General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness: 40 questions (35 minutes).

- English Language: 35 questions (40 minutes).

The descriptive test will be of 30 minutes duration with two questions for 50 marks. It will be a test of English language (letter writing and essay).

The bank has also warned against fake website and fraud offer letters. "It has been reported to us that some fraudsters have hosted websites making them appear to be as those of State Bank of India (SBI). Fake lists of selection for posts in SBI have been published on these websites, and reportedly fake appointment letters are also being issued in the name of SBI," a notice on the bank's website read.

"It is clarified that SBI never publishes names of shortlisted/selected candidates on the website. Only roll numbers/registration numbers are published and shortlisted/selected candidates are informed individually through SMS/Email/Post. All details regarding recruitment like notice, interview schedule, final result etc., are published only on sbi.co.in/careers and bank.sbi.careers," as per the notice.

The SBI PO admit card for the main exam will be released in the second week of July.

