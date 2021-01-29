Say goodbye to dirt and stains with these automatic top loading washing machines

Samsung 6.5 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

It is a fully-automatic top load washing machine and is easy to use. It has a capacity of 6.5 kg. The RPM is 680. The higher spin speed helps in drying clothes faster. It has 6 wash programs including normal, quick wash, delicates, soak plus normal, energy saving and eco tub clean. Other special features include, centre jet technology for powerful washing, monsoon mode, child lock safety, tempered glass window, diamond drum for gentle fabric care. This is perfect for people who live in cities which have a substantial amount of rain.

LG 6.5 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

This fully-automatic top load washing machine is easy to use. It is a 5 Star energy rated model. The capacity is 6.5 kg. It has a 780 RPM. The wash programs include normal, pre wash plus normal, gentle (wool/saree), quick wash, strong (jeans) etc. It has smart inverter technology: an energy saving technology. Its revolutionary water proof motor doesn't corrode. Other special features include TurboDrum, tub clean to sterilize the inner and outer tub for preventing unpleasant smell of tub, smart cleaning and child lock. It is suitable for bachelors and young couples.

Godrej 6.5 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

This is a fully-automatic top load washing machine and is very convenient to use. The capacity is 6.5 kg. The RPM is 700. There are 9 wash programs such as gentle wash, everyday wash, woollens among others. The special features include acu-wash drum, turbo 6 pulsator, customised control panel, digital panel, tub clean feature and toughened glass lid. This washing machine is very suitable for small families.

Whirlpool 6.5 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

This washing machine has 12 wash programs including daily, heavy, delicates, whites, hard water wash etc. It has just 3 simple buttons that enable complete wash cycle. It has the LED digital display and also the power scrub technology. This power scrub technology creates superior 3 way agitations that help in knocking off tough dirt to give a thorough wash. It has hard water wash technology. It also has the 6th sense smart sensors which automatically senses and indicates low voltage and water conditions. Every wash saves about 2 buckets of water.