Saudi-led coalition intercepted a Yemeni Houthi drone launched at kingdom - SPA

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Saudi-led military coalition spokesman said late on Monday that the coalition had intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by Yemen’s Houthi group at civil targets in the kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

“The drone has not achieved its targets,” a coalition statement said.

The Iran-aligned Houthis, who are fighting the coalition in Yemen, have repeatedly launched attacks against targets in neighbouring Saudi Arabia. A TV station run by the Houthis reported earlier on Monday that drone attacks had hit targets in southern Saudi Arabia.

(Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Editing by Chris Reese)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

